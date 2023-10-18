Abbott (ABT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Abbott (
ABT Quick Quote ABT - Free Report) reported $10.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. EPS of $1.14 for the same period compares to $1.15 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.79 billion, representing a surprise of +3.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Abbott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S. $1.01 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.8% year over year. Net sales- Diagnostics- International: $1.44 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.6%. Net sales- Nutrition- International: $1.21 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change. Net sales- Nutrition- U.S. $860 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $835.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.4%. Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- Total: $563 million versus $563.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change. Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care: $1.47 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.1%. Net sales- Established Pharmaceuticals: $1.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%. Net sales- Diagnostics: $2.45 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%. Net sales- Nutrition: $2.07 billion compared to the $1.97 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.5% year over year. Net sales- Medical Devices- Vascular- Total: $672 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $683.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%. Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- Total: $227 million compared to the $204.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.2% year over year. Net sales- Medical Devices- Structural Heart- Total: $487 million compared to the $480.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Abbott here>>>
Shares of Abbott have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
