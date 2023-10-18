Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Elevance Health (ELV) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Elevance Health (ELV - Free Report) reported revenue of $42.48 billion, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.99, compared to $7.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.45, the EPS surprise was +6.39%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Elevance Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Medical Membership - Medicare - Medicare Advantage: 2,064 thousand versus 2,069.86 thousand estimated by 16 analysts on average.
  • Medical Membership - Individual: 999 thousand versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 968.32 thousand.
  • Benefit Expense Ratio: 86.8% versus 87.2% estimated by 16 analysts on average.
  • Medical Membership - Total Commercial Fee-Based: 26,922 thousand versus 26,999.65 thousand estimated by 16 analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Premiums: $35.26 billion versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $35.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
  • Revenue- Net investment income: $493 million compared to the $408.65 million average estimate based on 17 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Service fees: $2.04 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on 16 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Total operating revenue- Carelon: $11.89 billion versus $11.87 billion estimated by 15 analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Product revenue: $5.18 billion compared to the $4.79 billion average estimate based on 15 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.3% year over year.
  • Total operating revenue- Health Benefits: $36.74 billion versus $37.34 billion estimated by 15 analysts on average.
  • Total operating revenue- Corporate & Other: $242 million versus $246.35 million estimated by 13 analysts on average.
  • Total operating revenue- Eliminations: -$6.40 billion versus -$6.95 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Elevance Health here>>>

Shares of Elevance Health have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise