Compared to Estimates, State Street Corporation (STT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, State Street Corporation (STT - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.69 billion, down 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.93, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.92 billion, representing a surprise of -7.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how State Street Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin - FTE basis: 1.1% versus 1% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $222.49 billion compared to the $228.70 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio (Standard): 12.7% versus 13.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 5.8% compared to the 5.5% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Assets under Management (AUM): $3,687 billion compared to the $3,749.96 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Risk-based Capital Ratio (Standard): 14% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.6%.
  • Assets under Custody and/or Administration (AUC/A): $40,017 billion compared to the $33,869.7 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total fee revenue: $2.36 billion versus $2.25 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income - fully taxable-equivalent basis: $626 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $600.78 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $624 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $600.49 million.
  • Software and processing fees: $188 million versus $206.41 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Other fee revenue: $44 million versus $32.79 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for State Street Corporation here>>>

Shares of State Street Corporation have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

