Winnebago (WGO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Winnebago Industries (WGO - Free Report) reported $771 million in revenue for the quarter ended August 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 34.6%. EPS of $1.59 for the same period compares to $3.02 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $774.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32, the EPS surprise was +20.45%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Winnebago performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Unit deliveries - Marine - Boats: 1,162 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,517.
- Deliveries - Units - Total Towable RV: 7,711 versus 6,984 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Unit sales - Total Motorhome RV: 1,590 compared to the 2,019 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Revenues- Motor Homes RV: $317.70 million versus $338.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -42.8% change.
- Net Revenues- Towable RV: $341.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $302.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.9%.
- Net Revenues- Marine: $96.40 million versus $117.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21% change.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Towable RV: $42.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.70 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Marine: $10.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.20 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Motor Homes RV: $22.40 million versus $28.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Winnebago have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.