We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Citizens Financial Group (CFG - Free Report) reported $2.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.5%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $1.30 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92, the EPS surprise was -7.61%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Citizens Financial Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Citizens Financial Group here>>>
- Efficiency Ratio: 64.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 62.2%.
- Net Interest Margin: 3% versus 3% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Average Balances - Interest-earning assets: $199.59 billion compared to the $200.23 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Return on average total assets: 0.8% versus 0.8% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Book value per common share: $44.75 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $45.63.
- Return on average common equity: 7.5% versus 8.1% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total net charge-offs (recoveries): $153 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $163.77 million.
- Tangible book value per common share: $27.73 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $28.78.
- Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases: 0.4% versus 0.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 9.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.3%.
- Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio): 10.4% versus 10.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.5% compared to the 11.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Citizens Financial Group have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.