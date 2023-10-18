Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Stepan Co. (SCL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Stepan Co. (SCL - Free Report) reported $562.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 21.8%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $2.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $603.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was -15.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stepan Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Specialty products: $18.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.73 million.
  • Net Sales- Polymers: $169.56 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $177.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.1%.
  • Net Sales- Surfactants: $373.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $418.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.3%.
  • Operating income- Surfactants: $15.37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.50 million.
  • Operating income- Specialty Products: $2.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.90 million.
  • Operating income- Polymers: $21.81 million compared to the $17.80 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Stepan Co. have returned -13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

