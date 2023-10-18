Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About United Community Banks (UCBI) Q3 Earnings

United Community Banks (UCBI - Free Report) reported $234.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $246.45 million, representing a surprise of -4.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United Community Banks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.6% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio - Operating: 57.4% versus 54.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $90.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $107.95 million.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $24.90 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.11 billion.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $89.82 million versus $106.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest revenue: $202.56 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $209.35 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $31.98 million compared to the $37.10 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net interest revenue (FTE): $203.62 million versus $210.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of United Community Banks have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

