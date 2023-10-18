Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Morgan Stanley (MS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) reported $13.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. EPS of $1.38 for the same period compares to $1.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27, the EPS surprise was +8.66%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Morgan Stanley performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Book value per common share: $55.08 compared to the $54.91 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Return on average common equity: 10% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9.7%.
  • Wealth Management - Total client assets: $4,798 billion compared to the $4,873.06 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total assets under management: $1,388 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,421.98 billion.
  • Revenues- Investment banking: $1.05 billion versus $1.16 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.7% change.
  • Revenues- Commissions and fees: $1.10 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.
  • Net interest Revenue: $1.98 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.2%.
  • Revenues- Other: $296 million compared to the $564.89 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Asset management: $5.03 billion versus $4.86 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.
  • Revenues- Investment Management - Asset management and related fees: $1.31 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion.
  • Revenues- Wealth Management- Net interest income: $1.95 billion versus $2.14 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.
  • Revenues- Institutional securities- Investment banking: $938 million compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Morgan Stanley here>>>

Shares of Morgan Stanley have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Morgan Stanley (MS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise