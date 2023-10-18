Cadence (CDNS) Partners With Arm to Accelerate SoC Development

Cadence Design Systems ( CDNS Quick Quote CDNS - Free Report) announced its participation in Arm Total Design, which is an initiative focused on aiding and expediting the creation of specialized System on Chips (SoCs) using Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS).
The collaboration between Cadence and Arm within Arm Total Design enables shared customers to develop unique products using a validated, customizable subsystem, reducing costs, risks, and time to market.
Cadence's suite of digital design, verification, and design IP solutions, validated for Arm Neoverse CSS, includes the JedAI platform and AI-based tools like Cerebrus Intelligent Chip Explorer and Verisium AI-Driven Verification Platform. Furthermore, joint customers can leverage turnkey Cadence Design Services to guide Arm-based system development from conception to production, added Cadence.
Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. The company continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products, helping it launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies. Going ahead, the company is likely to gain from clients increasing their research and development spending in AI-driven automation.
In September, the company
announced an enhanced partnership with Arm to accelerate the deployment of data center silicon on the Arm Neoverse V2 platform. This collaboration involved refining Cadence's AI-driven RTL-to-GDS digital process for Neoverse V2 and delivering 5nm and 3nm Rapid Adoption Kits.
Prior to that, the company had expanded its partnership with Arm to enhance the success of mobile device silicon. This collaboration aims to provide customers with a quicker path to “tapeout” by utilizing Cadence's digital and verification tools, along with Arm's new Total Compute Solutions 2023, which includes several CPUs and graphics processing units.
CDNS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has gained 62.6% compared with the Zacks
sub-industry's growth of 43.4%.
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are
Asure Software ( ASUR Quick Quote ASUR - Free Report) , Synopsys ( SNPS Quick Quote SNPS - Free Report) and Watts Water Technologies ( WTS Quick Quote WTS - Free Report) . Asure Software currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Watts Water Technologies and Synopsys carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 5.9% in the past 60 days to 54 cents.
Asure Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 676.4%. Shares of ASUR have surged 70.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys’ 2023 EPS has gained 2.5% in the past 60 days to $11.09. SNPS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 16.4%. Shares of SNPS have surged 70.3% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water’s 2023 EPS has increased 1% in the past 60 days to $7.78. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.5%.
Watts Water’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.5%. Shares of WTS have rallied 40.5% in the past year.
CDNS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has gained 62.6% compared with the Zacks sub-industry’s growth of 43.4%.
