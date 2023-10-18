Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI - Free Report) reported $58.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. EPS of $1.15 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01, the EPS surprise was +13.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Community Trust Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 52.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 54.5%.
  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.
  • Total earning assets ( Average Balances): $5.27 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.25 billion.
  • Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans): 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $43.14 million compared to the $42.41 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $15.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.25 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $7.82 million compared to the $7.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Community Trust Bancorp have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

