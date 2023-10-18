We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Honeywell (HON), Supernal Join to Form Ground Control Station
Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) recently partnered with Hyundai Motor Group's Supernal to develop a ground control station to facilitate pilotless operations for advanced air mobility (AAM) aircraft.
HON’s software solution, ground control station enables the pilots to remotely operate aircraft beyond visual line-of-sight and boost the remote test operation of AAM vehicles. Honeywell’s technology will be customized for Supernal, which is experimenting with an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. HON's ground control station technology is enabled to manage thousands of vehicles across a series of stations.
This deal between Honeywell and Supernal will support the latter’s flight test program, thus enabling the pilots to safely monitor and command aircraft remotely while also accessing real-time aircraft data. The Honeywell Anthem Flight deck, which is a part of Supernal flying vehicle systems, will be combined with the ground control station to minimize technical and schedule risks. This collaboration will also allow Honeywell to offer scalable solutions for air travel in the future.
