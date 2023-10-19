Back to top

First Community (FCCO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, First Community (FCCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.97 million, down 9.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.89 million, representing a surprise of -6.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -41.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Community performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 74% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 72.2%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3% versus 3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total earning assets (Average Balance): $1.63 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.62 billion.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $1.86 million versus $2.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking income: $0.51 million versus $0.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other non-interest (loss) income: $1.13 million compared to the $1.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Deposit service charges: $0.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.23 million.
  • Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions: $1.19 million versus $1.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of First Community have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

