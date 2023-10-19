Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Invitation Home (INVH) Could Be a Great Choice

Read MoreHide Full Article

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Invitation Home in Focus

Based in Dallas, Invitation Home (INVH - Free Report) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 10.39%. The real estate investment trust focused on single-family rentals is paying out a dividend of $0.26 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.18% compared to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry's yield of 4.37% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.7%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.04 is up 18.2% from last year. Invitation Home has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 19.16%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Invitation Home's current payout ratio is 60%, meaning it paid out 60% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for INVH for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $1.79 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 7.19%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that INVH is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Invitation Home (INVH) - free report >>

Published in

dividend dividend-stocks dividend-yield high-growth income-investor