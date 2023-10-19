Northern Trust (NTRS) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, NII Dips Y/Y

Northern Trust Corporation’s ( NTRS Quick Quote NTRS - Free Report) third-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.49 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50. However, the bottom line declined 17% year over year.
Results have been affected by a fall in net interest income (NII). A deterioration in the credit quality was another headwind in the third quarter. However, a rising fee income was a positive.
Net income was $327.8 million, down 17% year over year.
Revenues Increase, Costs Rise
Quarterly total revenues (GAAP basis) of $1.73 billion were down 2% year over year. Nonetheless, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion.
NII was $469.4 million in the quarter under review, down 11% year over year. The net interest margin was 1.45%, falling from 1.58% in the prior-year quarter.
Trust, investment and other servicing fees totaled $1.1 billion, up 3% from the year-ago quarter. Other non-interest income was $158.4 million, down 3% from the prior-year quarter.
Non-interest expenses increased 4% to $1.27 billion in the reported quarter.
AUM and AUC Fall
As of Sep 30, 2023, Northern Trust’s total assets under custody (AUC) decreased 2% year over year to $11.01 trillion. Also, total assets under management (AUM) fell 2% to $1.33 trillion.
Credit Quality Deteriorates
Total allowance for credit losses was $211.8 million, increasing 8% year over year. NTRS recorded provisions for credit losses of $14 million in the third quarter compared with $0.5 million in the year-ago quarter.
Total non-accrual assets plunged 9.5% to $69.1 million as of Sep 30, 2023.
Capital Ratios Improve, Profitability Declines
Under the Standardized Approach, as of Sep 30, 2023, the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, the total capital ratio and the Tier 1 leverage ratio were 11.4%, 14.5% and 7.9% compared with 11.3%, 12.2% and 7%, respectively, in the prior-year quarter.
Return on average assets was 0.93%, down from 1.07% in the year-ago quarter. Also, the return on average common equity was 11.6% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 14.9%.
Capital Deployment Activities
In the reported quarter, Northern Trust returned $158.7 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.
Our Viewpoint
NTRS’ third-quarter performance was affected by a decline in NII. Also, escalating expenses may threaten the company’s profitability in the upcoming quarters. Nonetheless, rising fee income is likely to support financials.
Currently, Northern Trust carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Performance of Other Major Banks Wells Fargo & Company’s ( WFC Quick Quote WFC - Free Report) third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.39 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. The figure improved 6.9% year over year. The adjusted figure excludes the impacts of discrete tax benefits related to the resolution of the prior-year period’s tax matters.
WFC’s results benefited from higher NII and non-interest income. An improvement in capital ratios and a decline in expenses were other positives. However, the worsening credit quality and a dip in loan balances were the undermining factors.
Citigroup Inc.’s ( C Quick Quote C - Free Report) third-quarter 2023 earnings per share (excluding divestiture-related impacts) of $1.52 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.
In the third quarter, Citigroup witnessed a rise in revenues due to higher revenues in the Institutional Clients Group, and the Personal Banking and Wealth Management segments. The higher cost of credit was another spoilsport.
