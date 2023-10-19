We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Immersion (IMMR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Immersion (IMMR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $6.69, indicating a -1.47% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.62%.
Shares of the touch-based technology company have by 0% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.
The upcoming earnings release of Immersion will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.12, signifying a 57.14% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.7 million, reflecting a 45.04% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.75 per share and a revenue of $31 million, signifying shifts of -14.77% and -19.4%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Immersion. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Immersion holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Immersion is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.23.
The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 160, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow IMMR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.