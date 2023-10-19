Compared to Estimates, Netflix (NFLX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Netflix (
NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.54 billion, up 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.73, compared to $3.10 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.53 billion, representing a surprise of +0.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.46.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Netflix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Global Streaming Memberships - Paid net membership additions (losses): 8,760 thousand compared to the 5,853.53 thousand average estimate based on 11 analysts. Global Streaming Memberships - Paid memberships at end of period: 247,150 thousand compared to the 243,983.1 thousand average estimate based on nine analysts. LATAM - Paid memberships at end of period: 43,645 thousand versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 43,496.79 thousand. UCAN - Paid memberships at end of period: 77,321 thousand compared to the 77,040.84 thousand average estimate based on eight analysts. APAC - Paid memberships at end of period: 42,427 thousand versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 41,771.36 thousand. EMEA - Paid memberships at end of period: 83,760 thousand compared to the 81,855.88 thousand average estimate based on eight analysts. LATAM - Paid net membership additions (losses): 1,179 thousand versus 1,034.62 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average. EMEA - Average revenue per membership: $10.98 compared to the $11.05 average estimate based on seven analysts. Revenue- United States and Canada (UCAN): $3.74 billion compared to the $3.77 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Revenue- Asia-Pacific (APAC): $948.22 million versus $957.22 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change. Revenue- Latin America (LATAM): $1.14 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%. Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): $2.69 billion versus $2.67 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.
Shares of Netflix have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
