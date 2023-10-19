Back to top

Compared to Estimates, PPG Industries (PPG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, PPG Industries (PPG - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.64 billion, up 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.07, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95, the EPS surprise was +6.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PPG Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial Coatings: $1.76 billion versus $1.77 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Performance Coatings: $2.88 billion compared to the $2.86 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
  • Segment Income- Industrial Coatings: $246 million versus $224.21 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- Performance Coatings: $452 million compared to the $458.23 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of PPG Industries have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

