Zions (ZION) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Zions (ZION - Free Report) reported $776 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.4%. EPS of $1.13 for the same period compares to $1.40 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $769.48 million, representing a surprise of +0.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Zions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net interest margin: 2.9% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.
- Efficiency Ratio: 64.4% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 64.8%.
- Net charge-offs to average loans and leases: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $80.68 billion compared to the $81.39 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Total nonperforming assets: $219 million compared to the $170.10 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio: 10.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.7%.
- Total risk-based capital ratio: 12.8% compared to the 12.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total nonaccrual Loan: $216 million versus $169 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Tier 1 leverage ratio: 8.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.1%.
- Total Noninterest Income: $180 million versus $169.46 million estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income: $596 million compared to the $597.36 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Card fees: $26 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $24.96 million.
Shares of Zions have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.