Image: Bigstock

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Las Vegas Sands (LVS - Free Report) reported $2.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 178.1%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to -$0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69 billion, representing a surprise of +4.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Las Vegas Sands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Non-Rolling Chip table games drop - Marina Bay Sands: $1.94 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Slot handle - Marina Bay Sands: $6.36 billion compared to the $5.47 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • RevPAR - Marina Bay Sands: $656 compared to the $570.74 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands: $8.15 billion compared to the $6.93 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands: $1.02 billion versus $958.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.3% change.
  • Revenue- Marina Bay Sands- Casino: $698 million versus $665.25 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- The Londoner Macao: $518 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $426.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +808.8%.
  • Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao: $192 million versus $246.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +236.8% change.
  • Net Revenues- Sands Macao: $83 million versus $104.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +654.6% change.
  • Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao: $723 million versus $707.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +595.2% change.
  • Revenue- Marina Bay Sands- Rooms: $125 million compared to the $106.72 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao: $244 million compared to the $245.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1061.9% year over year.
Shares of Las Vegas Sands have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

