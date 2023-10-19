Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Home Bancorp (HBCP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Home Bancorp (HBCP - Free Report) reported $33.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $1.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02, the EPS surprise was +19.61%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Home Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.9% versus 65.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.8%.
  • Annualized YTD net loan recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans: 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Average Interest-Earning Assets: $3.09 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.07 billion.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $12.31 million versus $13.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $11.95 million compared to the $12.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $4.40 million versus $3.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $29.51 million compared to the $29.37 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Home Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Home Bancorp have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise