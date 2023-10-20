Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Genuine Parts (GPC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Genuine Parts (GPC - Free Report) reported $5.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $2.49 for the same period compares to $2.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.40, the EPS surprise was +3.75%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Genuine Parts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Automotive: $3.63 billion compared to the $3.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Industrial: $2.20 billion compared to the $2.26 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.
  • Operating profit- Industrial: $282.81 million compared to the $262.55 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating profit- Automotive: $322 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $327.97 million.
Shares of Genuine Parts have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

