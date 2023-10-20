Back to top

Union Pacific (UNP) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Union Pacific (UNP - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.94 billion, down 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.51, compared to $3.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6 billion, representing a surprise of -1.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Union Pacific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Ratio: 63.4% compared to the 62.9% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue Ton-Miles: 103,032 million compared to the 107,408.5 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue Carloads - Total: 2,052 thousand versus 2,056.57 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue Ton-Miles - Industrial Products: 32,002 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 35,039.56 million.
  • Freight Revenues- Premium: $1.72 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12% year over year.
  • Freight Revenues- Industrial Products: $2.06 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Other revenues: $396 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $387.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.4%.
  • Operating Revenues- Freight revenues: $5.55 billion compared to the $5.66 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.2% year over year.
  • Freight Revenues- Bulk: $1.77 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change.
  • Freight Revenues- Forest products: $333 million versus $345.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Freight Revenues- Energy & specialized markets: $611 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $703.05 million.
  • Freight Revenues- Automotive: $609 million compared to the $577.58 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Union Pacific have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

