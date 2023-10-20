Back to top

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU - Free Report) reported $242.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.3%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $1.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $239.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71, the EPS surprise was -11.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BankUnited, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.5%.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $34.24 billion compared to the $35.10 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Non-performing loans: $136.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $121.77 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $27.72 million versus $24.16 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE basis): $219.12 million versus $218.38 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Other non-interest income: $4.90 million compared to the $6.27 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Lease financing: $16.53 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.28 million.
  • Deposit service charges and fees: $5.40 million compared to the $5.50 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net interest income before provision for loan losses: $214.84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $214.87 million.
Shares of BankUnited, Inc. have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

