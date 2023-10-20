We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
KeyCorp (KEY) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
KeyCorp (KEY - Free Report) reported $1.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.1%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +7.41%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how KeyCorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Interest margin - Proforma: 2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.1%.
- Average balance - Total earning assets: $171.52 billion versus $176.70 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Net loan charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Cash Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP): 70.3% compared to the 68.7% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Nonperforming assets - Total: $471 million versus $462.67 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio: 11.4% compared to the 10.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Risk-based Capital Ratio: 13.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.8%.
- Leverage Ratio: 8.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.2%.
- Nonperforming loans at period-end: $455 million versus $437.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Service charges on deposit accounts: $69 million versus $71.18 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Corporate services income: $73 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $85.96 million.
- Trust and investment services income: $130 million compared to the $127.82 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of KeyCorp have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.