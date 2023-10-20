Back to top

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC - Free Report) reported $5.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $1.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.67 billion, representing a surprise of -0.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Truist Financial Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3% versus 2.8% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Average balance - Total earning assets: $488.79 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $497.61 billion.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 66.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 64.3%.
  • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases: 0.5% versus 0.5% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Nonperforming assets: $1.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.75 billion.
  • Total nonaccrual loans and leases: $1.53 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.4% versus 11.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 9.2% compared to the 8.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Capital Ratio: 13.5% versus 13.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $2.11 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion.
  • Net Interest Income: $3.56 billion compared to the $3.48 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $3.62 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.54 billion.
Shares of Truist Financial Corporation have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

