Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What to Expect
The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL - Free Report) is likely to register an increase in the top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Oct 24, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $320.3 million, indicating a rise of 16.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter earnings of 44 cents per share suggests an increase of 22.2% from the year-ago period’s actual. The consensus mark has been stable over the past 30 days.
A glance at this company’s performance over the trailing four quarters shows that it has an earnings surprise of 9.5%, on average.
Factors to Note
Simply Good Foods’ fourth-quarter results are likely to benefit from the solid execution of its strategic initiatives. The company has been reinforcing its brands via brand-building efforts and the efficient control of its expenses. On its last-quarter earnings call, management cited that it is on track to generate full-year objectives as the company enters the fourth quarter. These tailwinds are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the fiscal fourth quarter.
For the same quarter, it expects net sales growth to significantly outpace retail takeaway as the company laps a major retail customer inventory reduction in the year-earlier period. In addition, input cost moderation, efficient cost-controlling efforts and increased net sales are likely to have boosted the margin during the to-be-reported quarter.
On the flip side, a tough operating landscape, including inflationary pressures, is likely to have been a concern. Any deleverage in the operating expenses is expected to have reflected in Simply Good Foods’ performance in the upcoming quarterly release. The company has been witnessing higher operating costs for a while now.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Simply Good Foods this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Simply Good Foods has an Earnings ESP of +1.35% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are three other companies, which according to our model, have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time:
The Boston Beer Company (SAM - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.81% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Boston Beer Company’s quarterly earnings per share of $4.25 suggests an increase of 11.3% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
SAM has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 74.9%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Boston Beer Company’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $592.8 million, indicating a drop of 0.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.
Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.37% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register increases in the top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.8 billion, suggesting growth of 8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 80 cents per share, which indicates 8.1% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported number. CL delivered an earnings surprise of 1.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Hershey (HSY - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and-bottom-line increase when it reports third-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $2.47 suggests a 13.8% rise from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for Hershey’s quarterly revenues is pegged at about $3 billion, calling for growth of nearly 9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. HSY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.9%, on average.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.