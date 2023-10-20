Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Home BancShares (HOMB) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Home BancShares (HOMB - Free Report) reported revenue of $245.35 million, down 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $245.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Home BancShares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.2% versus 4.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 45.5% versus 47.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total non-performing loans: $90.86 million compared to the $63.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $19.26 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.30 billion.
  • Total non-performing assets: $91.61 million versus $64.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average total loans: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Net Interest Income: $201.94 million versus $202.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $43.41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.57 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $203.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $203.25 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Home BancShares here>>>

Shares of Home BancShares have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise