Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Lindsay (LNN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Lindsay (LNN - Free Report) reported $167.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended August 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.1%. EPS of $1.74 for the same period compares to $1.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161.1 million, representing a surprise of +3.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +51.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lindsay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment- International: $83.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $63.98 million.
  • Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment- North America: $60.22 million compared to the $69.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating revenues- Infrastructure Segment: $23.53 million versus $24.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40.8% change.
  • Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment: $143.60 million compared to the $134.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
  • Operating income- Irrigation Segment: $29.78 million compared to the $20.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income- Corporate: -$9.54 million versus -$7.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Infrastructure Segment: $3.12 million versus $5.58 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lindsay here>>>

Shares of Lindsay have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lindsay Corporation (LNN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise