We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) ending at $111.39, denoting a -0.46% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.96%.
Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had lost 12% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 1, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.05, reflecting a 22.12% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.87 billion, reflecting a 15.49% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.69 per share and revenue of $17.44 billion, which would represent changes of -26.83% and -23.26%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Builders FirstSource currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Builders FirstSource is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.18. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.69.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.