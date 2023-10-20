We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) reached $69.21, with a -1.8% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
Coming into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had gained 13.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.02%.
The upcoming earnings release of Lantheus Holdings will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.32, marking a 33.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $315.01 million, reflecting a 31.64% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.68 per share and a revenue of $1.26 billion, signifying shifts of +34.6% and +35.07%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. Lantheus Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, Lantheus Holdings is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.4. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.67 of its industry.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.