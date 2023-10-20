We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $10.21, demonstrating a -1.73% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.96%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 13.27% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 5.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Panasonic Corp. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Panasonic Corp. to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.22%.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $61.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.67% and -0.44%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Panasonic Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.82% decrease. Currently, Panasonic Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Panasonic Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.66. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.04.
We can also see that PCRFY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.41. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Audio Video Production industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.77.
The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.