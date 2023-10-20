We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $104.72, demonstrating a -1.54% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.96%.
Shares of the cosmetics company witnessed a gain of 0.67% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 4.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $197.27 million, up 61.24% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.46 per share and a revenue of $841.48 million, signifying shifts of +48.19% and +45.37%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.51% higher. e.l.f. Beauty is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.06.
One should further note that ELF currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.82. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Cosmetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96.
The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
