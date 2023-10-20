We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Global Ship Lease (GSL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) closed at $17.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.96%.
Shares of the containership owner witnessed a loss of 2.14% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 5.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Global Ship Lease in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.16, showcasing a 9.24% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $163.42 million, showing a 5.29% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.60 per share and a revenue of $648.25 million, representing changes of +5.52% and +0.4%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% lower. As of now, Global Ship Lease holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Global Ship Lease's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.07. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.24.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.