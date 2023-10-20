We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Gained Today
In the latest trading session, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ - Free Report) closed at $11.10, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.96%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.25% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 26, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.07, reflecting a 108.86% decrease from the same quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.38% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.71. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.08.
It's also important to note that SUZ currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.68. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Paper and Related Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.