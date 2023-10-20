We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PennantPark (PFLT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
PennantPark (PFLT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.28, moving -1.91% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
Shares of the investment company witnessed a loss of 2.51% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 4.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PennantPark in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 15, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 3.45% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $34.37 million, reflecting a 19.38% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for PennantPark. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, PennantPark boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, PennantPark is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.52. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.76.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, placing it within the bottom 12% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.