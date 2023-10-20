Back to top

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB - Free Report) reported $183.42 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. EPS of $1.38 for the same period compares to $1.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $179.19 million, representing a surprise of +2.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Independent Bank Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 53.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 53.7%.
  • Net interest margin: 3.5% versus 3.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $17.25 billion versus $17.50 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $33.54 million compared to the $29.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies: $1.98 million compared to the $1.96 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $149.88 million compared to the $149.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Loan Level Derivative Income: $0.84 million compared to the $0.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Interchange and ATM Fees: $4.81 million compared to the $4.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Deposit account fees: $5.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.53 million.
  • Other Non-Interest Income: $7.07 million compared to the $6.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mortgage banking income: $0.74 million compared to the $0.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Investment Management Services: $10.25 million versus $10.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Independent Bank Corp. have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

