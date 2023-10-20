Back to top

Bank OZK (OZK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Bank OZK (OZK - Free Report) reported revenue of $392.99 million, up 21.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.49, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $384.41 million, representing a surprise of +2.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bank OZK performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 32.6% versus 34.6% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin: 5.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 4.7%.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total Average Interest-Earning Assets: $29.05 billion compared to the $28.33 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $25.73 million versus $26.69 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $369.89 million versus $359.59 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $367.26 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $359.99 million.
  • BOLI income- Increase in cash surrender value: $5.25 million compared to the $4.70 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gains (losses) on sales of other assets: $0.36 million versus $1.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Loan service, maintenance and other fees: $4 million compared to the $3.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Trust income: $2.21 million versus $1.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bank OZK here>>>

Shares of Bank OZK have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

