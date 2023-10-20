Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (
View all Key Company Metrics for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. here>>>
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q3 Earnings
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) reported $1.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $1.46 for the same period compares to $1.19 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41, the EPS surprise was +3.55%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Intuitive Surgical, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. here>>>
- Total System Units Placed - Total Company: 312 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 304.
- Da Vinci Installed Surgical System Base: 8,285 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8,300.
- Total System Units Placed - United States: 159 compared to the 158 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total System Units Placed - Outside of the United States: 153 compared to the 147 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Instruments and accessories Revenue- United States: $775.70 million compared to the $756.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.6% year over year.
- Systems Revenue- Outside of the United States: $163.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $180.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
- Instruments and accessories Revenue- Outside of the United States: $295.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $301.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.5%.
- Systems Revenue- United States: $216 million compared to the $234.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Products (Instruments and Systems): $1.45 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Services: $292.90 million versus $293.16 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change.
- Revenue- Systems: $379.40 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $404.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.9%.
- Revenue- Instruments and accessories: $1.07 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.9% change.
Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.