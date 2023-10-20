Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Triumph Financial (TFIN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Triumph Financial (TFIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $104.74 million, down 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $107.58 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was +37.84%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Triumph Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 82.4% compared to the 85.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 7.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.6%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $13.41 million compared to the $14.64 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $91.33 million compared to the $92.93 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Financial Services- Service charges on deposits: $1.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.80 million.
  • Card income: $2.07 million versus $2.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fee income: $8.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.75 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Triumph Financial here>>>

Shares of Triumph Financial have returned -9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise