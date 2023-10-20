Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB - Free Report) reported revenue of $100.5 million, up 17.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $97.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +4.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amerant Bancorp Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 64.1% compared to the 62% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Interest Earning Assets: $8.74 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.96 billion.
  • Total Non-Performing Loans: $33.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.12 million.
  • Net charge-offs / Avg. loans: 0.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.
  • Total Non-Performing Assets: $53.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $67.14 million.
  • Noninterest income: $21.92 million versus $15.48 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest income: $78.58 million compared to the $81.90 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Amerant Bancorp Inc. here>>>

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise