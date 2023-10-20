Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hilltop Holdings (HTH - Free Report) reported $312.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $309.63 million, representing a surprise of +0.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +32.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hilltop Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Outstanding Balance - Interest-earning assets, gross: $15.08 billion compared to the $15.77 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3% versus 3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Non-Performing Assets: $36.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.46 million.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 51.4% compared to the 84.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-Performing Loans: $31.50 million versus $40.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $116.26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $116.99 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $196.85 million compared to the $192.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $115.65 million compared to the $116.94 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Mortgage loan origination fees: $41.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.86 million.
  • Securities commissions and fees: $28.04 million versus $31.66 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions: $39.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.93 million.
  • Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income: $47.26 million versus $47.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Hilltop Holdings have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

