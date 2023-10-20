Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Western Alliance (WAL) Q3 Earnings

Western Alliance (WAL - Free Report) reported $725.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $1.97 for the same period compares to $2.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $667.17 million, representing a surprise of +8.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.91.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Western Alliance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 58.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 54.4%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.7% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $64.48 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $63.74 billion.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 8.5% compared to the 8.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income: $587 million compared to the $562.37 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net gain on loan origination and sale activities: $52 million compared to the $51.86 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total non-interest income: $129.20 million versus $114.35 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net loan servicing revenue (expense): $27.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.83 million.
  • Service charges and fees: $23.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $19.55 million.
  • Commercial banking related income: $5.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.07 million.
  • Income from equity investments: $0.50 million compared to the $1.47 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Western Alliance here>>>

Shares of Western Alliance have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

