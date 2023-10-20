We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Western Alliance (WAL) Q3 Earnings
Western Alliance (WAL - Free Report) reported $725.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $1.97 for the same period compares to $2.42 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $667.17 million, representing a surprise of +8.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.91.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Western Alliance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Western Alliance here>>>
- Efficiency Ratio: 58.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 54.4%.
- Net Interest Margin: 3.7% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $64.48 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $63.74 billion.
- Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 8.5% compared to the 8.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net interest income: $587 million compared to the $562.37 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net gain on loan origination and sale activities: $52 million compared to the $51.86 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total non-interest income: $129.20 million versus $114.35 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net loan servicing revenue (expense): $27.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.83 million.
- Service charges and fees: $23.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $19.55 million.
- Commercial banking related income: $5.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.07 million.
- Income from equity investments: $0.50 million compared to the $1.47 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Western Alliance have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.