Compared to Estimates, Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI - Free Report) reported $197.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.3%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $197.37 million, representing a surprise of -0.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Glacier Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 63.3% versus 66.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0% versus 0.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.6% versus 2.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total non-performing loans: $38.38 million compared to the $34.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-performing assets: $42.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.75 million.
  • Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $26.25 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.85 billion.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $30.24 million compared to the $29.46 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $167.05 million compared to the $166.25 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $170.58 million versus $168.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gain on sale of loans: $4.05 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.83 million.
Shares of Glacier Bancorp have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

