First Financial (FFIN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, First Financial Bankshares (FFIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $125.04 million, down 8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $128.7 million, representing a surprise of -2.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 47.6% versus 45.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
  • Net Interest Income: $94.15 million compared to the $95.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $96.97 million compared to the $98.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $28.07 million versus $30.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of First Financial have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

