BancFirst (BANF) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, BancFirst (BANF - Free Report) reported revenue of $148.76 million, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.52, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $146.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48, the EPS surprise was +2.70%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BancFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.7% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 54.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 55.4%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $44.45 million versus $43.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $104.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $103.70 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for BancFirst here>>>

Shares of BancFirst have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

