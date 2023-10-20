Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY - Free Report) reported revenue of $22.11 million, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was +1.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Central Valley Community Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.7% compared to the 59.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.
  • Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans): 0.1% versus 0% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $2.39 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.36 billion.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $1.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.65 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $20.53 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.21 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Central Valley Community Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

