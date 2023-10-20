Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC - Free Report) is a commercial and retail banking provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM - Free Report) is a mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 60 days.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT - Free Report) is an out-of-home advertising company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


