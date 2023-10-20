Back to top

Company News for Oct 20, 2023

  • AT&T Inc.’s ((T - Free Report) ) shares jumped 6.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.64, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63.  
  • Blackstone Inc.’s ((BX - Free Report) ) shares plunged 7.9% after the company posted third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.140.94, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.94.
  • Shares of Union Pacific Corp. ((UNP - Free Report) ) advanced 2.1% after the company posted third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.51, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45.
  • Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp ((FITB - Free Report) ) gained 1.1% after posting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.92, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82.

