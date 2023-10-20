We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Regions Financial (RF) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Regions Financial (RF - Free Report) reported $1.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59, the EPS surprise was -16.95%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Regions Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net interest margin (FTE): 3.7% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Efficiency Ratio: 58.5% versus 53.8% estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Total interest-earning assets - Average balance: $138.64 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $138.46 billion.
- Net Charge-Offs as a percentage of average loans: 0.4% versus 0.4% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Common equity Tier 1 ratio: 10.3% compared to the 10.1% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.6% compared to the 11.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Non-Performing Assets: $659 million versus $531.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Non-Accrual Loans: $644 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $526.21 million.
- Total risk-based capital ratio: 13.4% versus 13.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Leverage Ratio: 9.7% compared to the 9.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Non-Interest Income: $566 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $568.44 million.
- Net Interest Income: $1.29 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of Regions Financial have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.