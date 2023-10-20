Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Berkshire Hills (BHLB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB - Free Report) reported $109.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109.3 million, representing a surprise of +0.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Berkshire Hills performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin, FTE: 3.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.1% compared to the 68.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $17.93 million compared to the $17.16 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $90.33 million versus $91.67 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Berkshire Hills have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

